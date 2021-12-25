Queen Elizabeth II's first Christmas message immediately brought hope to the monarchy soon after her father, King George VI, died.

At the young age of 25, Queen Elizabeth II had to take on the role of her father in the monarchy following his tragic and untimely death. In December of the year, she succeeded the throne, she delivered hope and support as she began the new phase of the monarchy.

The royal family's official website shared and preserved the transcript of the Queen's speech, highlighting that her 1957 Christmas Broadcast was a historic event since it was the first-ever to be televised around the globe.

After ordering to televise the Palace's Christmas message for the first time, royal fans started to see them differently. They witnessed how they transformed from being outmoded to a modernized one.

"That it is possible for some of you to see me today is just another example of the speed at which things are changing all around us. Because of these changes I am not surprised that many people feel lost and unable to decide what to hold on to and what to discard. How to take advantage of the new life without losing the best of the old," the Queen said at that time.



She also reminded people how abandoning the fundamental principles of history would cause them to lose the trust and respect they have for the world. But fortunately, those values continuously built the royal family and the country's greatness.

What to Expect On This Year's Broadcast

Before Queen's scheduled Christmas Broadcast 2021, BBC news royal correspondent Sean Coughlan reported that Her Majesty's message is expected to be personal this time.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen would not make any public appearances on Christmas Day. Still, royal fans should reportedly suppose that this year would be different since Queen Elizabeth II lost her husband, Prince Philip.

It also released an exclusive photo of the recorded message, and royal fans can see a picture of Her Majesty and Prince Philip on top of her table. The Palace did not disclose more information about the message, but it revealed that her theme and words are carefully written by the Queen herself with the help of her private secretaries.

Queen's traditional message will be televised at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

