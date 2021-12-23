Princess Diana's heart got more broken after divorcing Prince Charles.

In 1992, Princess Diana and Prince Charles ended their what-could-have-been a happy-ever-after marriage. They waited for years until 1996 to finally decide on their divorce.

While the legal separation should have ended the pain and suffering she sustained because of Prince Charles, the Princess of Wales was reportedly tormented even more by the royal family, especially during her last Christmas.

In a report shared by Express, royal chef Darren McGrady unveiled the story of the royal princess' sad final Christmas with the royal family.

According to McGrady, the Princess of Wales was no longer required to attend the family gatherings and holiday event at Sandringham after the end of their marriage. However, her sons Prince Harry and Prince William traveled to the estate with their father during the Christmas before her death.

Because of that, she was alone on Christmas eve that time.



"It was always pretty sad when you worked with the Princess on Christmas Eve. She insisted that the staff spend time with their families for Christmas and that we leave the food in the refrigerator," he went on.

Princess Diana Felt Worse During Previous Christmas Celebration

Princess Diana also had saddening reasons why she opted not to attend the annual celebrations at Sandringham.

In one Christmas celebration since she got married to Prince Charles in 1981, the princess reportedly got embarrassed by the other royal family members. Royal author Claudia Joseph said royal family members would always play "joke time" on Christmas Eve through small gifts.

"Princess Diana was obviously not briefed of this little quirk of the royals," Joseph claimed. "She gave Princess Anne a cashmere jumper thinking that that was a suitable present for her sister-in-law. And in exchange, she received a loo-roll holder!"

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie's Death Premeditated? New Shocking Claim Suggests Chris, Roberta Laundrie Disposed Fugitive's Body

In addition, McGrady detailed that Princess Diana could not join the members in the sitting room since several members were playing charades and other games. Instead of bothering them, the Princess of Wales chose to walk on her own what the royal chef often bumped into her.

Princess Diana's last Christmas with the royal family might not be the best memories she had, but it was enough torture for her to choose to celebrate holidays alone.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth In Pain: Monarch Previously Failed To Spend Christmas With Prince Philip Before His Death