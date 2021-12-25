Jaden Smith worked hard to pack on the pounds after his family conducted an intervention about his dramatic weight reduction.

"I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes," Jaden revealed on Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk." "That's half of my diet. It's like a password that I have to find to my body. I'm like, 10 pounds heavier now at this point."

The 23-year-old actor reminisced on his health improvements, adding that he was able to put on the weight when his family members had an intervention regarding his health in 2019.

The son of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith also revealed he has been maintaining his weight and has even started bulking up.

"I feel like I'm keeping on my weight. I'm able to put on my muscle," he said, noting that he struggles with making sure he eats.

Looking back on where he was in 2019, Jaden stated, "That was a long way from where I was when I Was at Coachella [that year] when I was just like, bones."

Following a meeting with his parents and Willow Smith in September, Will Smith and Jada-Pinkett Smith became concerned about Jaden's weight loss as a result of his vegetarian diet.

"We realized he wasn't getting enough protein. He was wasting away," Jada said at the time. " He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn't getting the nutrients."

His dad agreed, adding, "There was even grayness to his skin. We got really nervous." Jaden confessed that he wasn't consuming enough food during the day, telling his parents, "I was just eating, like, two meals a day ... maybe one. Maybe just that one big meal, and I'm like, 'Oh, you know, I didn't get around to it.'"

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves last week described how well of a co-worker Jaden Smith is.

"The Matrix Resurrections" actor Jaden Smith starred beside him in 2008's "The Day the Earth Stood Still."

"It was cool to work with you back then. We had some pretty intense scenes," Keanu said. "You had some heavy lifting to do on your shoulders. You really rocked it."

Jaden reciprocated the compliment.

"Just having the honor to be on set with you, to be able to watch you, when I was like so young, that was an amazing experience," Jaden said.

