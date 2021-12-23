It is already six months after the birth of their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unveiled the first picture of their daughter on their 2021 Christmas card.

It's clear in the photo that Meghan is cradling Lili in her arms, while Harry is holding the couple's 2-year-old son, Archie Harrison, in his arms.

When Alexi Lubomirski snapped the family snapshot, Harry, Meghan, and Archie all wore jeans, while Lili wore a white frock to match her redheaded older brother's button-down shirt.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the card is captioned. "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."

As part of its charitable efforts this Christmas season, the Archewell Foundation is donating to groups that "celebrate and defend families," including Team Rubicon and Paid Leave for All.

On June 4, Meghan and Harry gave birth to their daughter at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," the Sussexes said in a statement at the time.

The Duchess of Sussex confirmed in an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last November 17, 2021 that Lilibet has already reached a new milestone. According to Markle then, her 5-month-old daughter has started teething and she would do "anything to relieve that" pain for her.

Ellen then joked, "Tequila, anything," to which Meghan responded, "That's Auntie Ellen for you." Ellen then quipped, "That's why I don't have kids."

Meghan, who currently resides in Montecito, California, with Harry, Lilibet and their son, Archie-confessed to Ellen that they are presently very happy together. Though Harry and Meghan haven't shared a full photo of Lilibet, a partial shot of their baby daughter could be seen in a video for Meghan's 40th birthday in August 2021. At an event that same month, Meghan opened up about her life as a mom of two. "Two is definitely a juggle," she said. "She's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy. [We've] been very lucky so far.

