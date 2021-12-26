The speculations that Jessica Alba's marriage to Cash Warren is in peril continue to grow after she was photographed shopping for Christmas presents on her own without her wedding band. The 40-year-old actress was photographed as she left Whole Foods in Los Angeles with numerous boxes in her arms.

When Alba went out, she donned a long, colorful coat covered with small flower designs and a ribbed cream-colored sweater. Finally, she accessorized her attire with white sneakers, brown pants, and an all-white hat.

The Sin City star was spotted wearing a gray-green mask to fulfill CDC standards as COVID-19 variant Omicron has begun to spike in the county.

Despite her outfit, the diamond band on her wedding finger, on the other hand, was conspicuously missing. .

The mother of three was also spotted without her wedding band while out on an afternoon coffee run in the LA area last week. Repeated sightings without her ring have people raising their eyebrows and wondering why.

ALSO READ: Jaden Smith Needed Health intervention From Family Because He Was 'Wasting Away'

While clutching her coffee cup in her left hand, she was shown wearing a burgundy sweater, flared high-water leggings, and boots in the photos. As soon as she spotted the paparazzi, she tried to cover her ringless finger.

After 13 years of marriage, Alba decided to be clean about her connection with the Made in America director.

Alba said to Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on her show, "Before, During, and After Baby," that she takes her spouse for granted.

"It's all rosy for 2 1/2 years," the "Honey" actress revealed. "But then, after that, you become roommates. You're just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities. It's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?"

She went on to say, "We have, like obviously the friendship, the comfort of, like, 'you're not going anywhere,' and so sometimes you don't treat those people the best, right? You don't consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people's feelings."

Despite the reports of a breakup, Alba and Warren have not commented on them.

It was when they were working on a sci-fi film together in 2004 that the two first met. While Warren worked as a production assistant in the film, Alba portrayed Susan Storm. The couple began dating nearly four years later in May 2008 in Beverly Hills, where they were married.

Honor, 13, Haven, 10, and Hayes, 3, are the three children they have together.

READ ALSO: Actress Carmen Salinas Dead At 82: Internet Mourns Over Mexican Actress' Passing