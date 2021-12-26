Pete Davidson seemed to be secure with his position in Kim Kardashian's life.

According to reports, Kanye West's attempts to woo Kim Kardashian aren't a problem for the comic. Recent public reconciliation attempts by the rapper with the mother of his children have been undertaken but it appears Kim Kardashian does not care anyway.

Kanye West made it plain that he wanted Kim Kardashian to return to him during his Free Larry Hoover benefit performance with Drake in Los Angeles' Memorial Coliseum last month. But according to reports, Kardashian's new lover appears unaffected by the situation.

An insider revealed, "Pete is not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim. He's very laid-back and understanding." Kardashian and Davidson first met this year when the makeup mogul made her debut on the iconic sketch show.

Jasmine and Aladdin's characters, Jasmine and Aladdin, locked lips during their performance. Shortly later, the couple was spotted holding hands while visiting Knott's Berry Farm for Halloween weekend with their family and friends. As a result, the pair has been sighted on several dates in New York and Los Angeles. According to rumors, Davidson has also won over Kardashian's family, including her mother, Kris Jenner.

Earlier last month, a source disclosed their Christmas preparations, stating, "She [Kim] is really excited about having him around, and Kris is already obsessed with him. The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him."

Originally, Pete was supposed to attend the yearly Kardashian Christmas Eve Party. A source revealed that she had a goal of introducing the comedian to her family and close friends. However, because of the recent rise of Covid-19 instances in Los Angeles, Kris Jenner has chosen to cancel the celebration.

Also on Friday, mother Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian, and daughter True were all included in a series of images posted on Kim Kardashian's social media accounts.

Her estranged husband Kanye West is nowhere to be found in the family photos the 41-year-old published on the night of Christmas.

It appears that reality star Kim Kardashian West has moved on from Kanye West, based on these lovely photographs.

The colorful family appears to be having a low-key holiday though, compared to how they celebrated in the past years.

