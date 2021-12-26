Danny Kelly, a professional boxer from Maryland, has died in front of his girlfriend and kids. He was only 30.

Police's preliminary investigation revealed that Kelly was driving to a scheduled gathering on Christmas Eve with his girlfriend and kids on Friday afternoon. However, a suspect suddenly pulled up his vehicle next to his SUV when another individual inside the other car opened fire.

The incident caused the authorities and detectives to assume that the incident was probably a road rage shooting.

The Prince George's County Police Department revealed in a statement to New York Post on Saturday that the responders found Kelly in the driver's seat as he suffered from multiple gunshots. His girlfriend and kids were left unharmed.



Acting Major David Blazer of the department's Major Crimes Division called the event a heartbreaking loss for the boxer's friends and family, especially since it happened on Christmas Eve.

"He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday," he said. "St. Barnabas Road is a heavily traveled roadway. If any other drivers saw anything there on Christmas Eve or may have information that could help, please call us. You can stay anonymous. We are committed to providing answers to his family,"

Blazer revealed that the incident happened exactly in the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road. The Prince George County Police Department is offering $25,000 for anyone who can provide information that will help them arrest the suspect.

Danny Kelly Leaves Family Heartbroken

After his death, people close to his heart paid tribute to him as they offer genuine support to his bereaved family.

His godmother, Bernadine Walker, told WUSA9, "He was a wonderful dad. He loved his babies. He loved his children. We traveled all over the place watching him boxing. Only for him to knock his opponent out in thirty seconds... He just had that trigger in him. He had that drive to be a good boxer."

Meanwhile, his cousin Brian said that he tried calling him on the day of the incident since he was with him before he was killed.

His coach, Daryl Brown, also broke his silence to the same news outlet and expressed how much he loved him outside of boxing.

As no arrest has been made yet, the authorities already released details where people can send their tips about the shooter's whereabouts.

