Jessica Simpson is not having her best holiday season after feeling scared of her husband following their non-stop fights.

Simpson and Johnson seemingly hit rock bottom as the couple reportedly plans to divorce in 2022. A report even claimed that they would no longer be together following this holiday season.

According to Star Magazine, the couple needs space after this month since they went through a tough time in their marriage. Simpson is said to be faking her social media posts to make it look like they are still okay.

"Eric's put up with her demanding he pose for all her cutesy social media snaps to promote the idea they're this perfect family, but the reality is something different," an insider said.

Another source said that the singer has become very needy and insecure that she gets angry easily when her husband wants to hang out with his friends. But aside from her personal emotions, it has been claimed that Simpson is also worried her husband might leave her, so she needs to cling even more.

Are Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson Divorcing?

Simpson and Johnson's holidays are now ruined, but not because of them.

Such a story has been dismissed by Simpson herself that she always updates her social media accounts with kind messages toward her husband. They even made their Halloween extra special by sporting complementary costumes.

She also shared a photo of her and her husband to mark their anniversary, ultimately dismissing their impending divorce claims.

Simpson has already had enough this year, as she was also bombarded with plastic surgery rumors despite being open about it.

On top of that, Simpson recently opened up about his marriage with Johnson and compared it to her first marriage to Nick Lachey. Per the singer, her current relationship is stronger than ever.

"I just think there is a level of love that has reached the highest of high," she said. "Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person. When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever."

Simpson and Johnson got married in 2014 -- four years after they got engaged - at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara.

