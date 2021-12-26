Queen Elizabeth II dealt another blow after Archbishop Desmond Tutu died.

Multiple news outlets confirmed that Archbishop Tutu has succumbed at the age of 90 after decades of being an anti-apartheid leader in South Africa. The country's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, also penned a statement to address the passing of the icon.

On the website, the president called him a "patriot without equal" as the country mourns his death.

"A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world," President Ramaphosa said.



Aside from the South African leader, Queen Elizabeth II also expressed her heartbreak and delivered a heartfelt message to Archbishop.

Queen Elizabeth II Deeply Saddened After Learning Archbishop Desmond Tutu's Death

As shared by Express, the monarch delivered a poignant statement on behalf of the whole royal family. She then acknowledged that the archbishop worked tirelessly to champion human rights in his country and across the globe.

When Queen Elizabeth II met him several times, she reportedly felt his warmth and humor at all times.

"Archbishop Tutu's loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth, where he was held in such high affection and esteem," she said.

The Queen got to be with Archbishop Tutu several times in the UK and South Africa. They met again years ago when she hosted the Archbishop at Buckingham Palace.

Aside from Queen Elizabeth II, several royal family members also met the leader multiple times. Most notably, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry once visited him during their South Africa tour in September 2019. They also introduced him to their son, Archie.

Archbishop Tutu left a great legacy that played a huge role in gaining and maintaining human rights across the globe. He famously campaigned for racial justice and LGBT rights. He worked on breaking down the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDs patients in South Africa and abroad.

His exact cause of death remains unknown. But the acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and coordinator of the Office of the Archbishop. Dr. Ramphela Mamphele, said that he died peacefully in his sleep.

