Throughout the years, many fans considered Brad Pitt as one of Hollywood's sex symbols for his toned body and charming face. However, one report suggests that the actor's physical appears isn't going anywhere but down amid his lengthy custody battle with estranged wife Angelina Jolie; could this be true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, the former power couple's lengthy and toxic custody battle was taking a toll on the actor's physical well-being.

An insider spoke to the magazine, saying he's pushing himself "so hard" to the point that he forgot to take care of himself.

"His clothes are hanging off him, he's washed out and exhausted the whole time and looks like a ghost," the source added.

A doctor's opinion was also noted in the report, who claims Pitt was down to a shocking 143 pounds.

Aside from his physical look, an insider revealed the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actor was also "really stressed out and depressed."

The only way for him to cope with his feeling is to keep himself busy, but it's burning and hurting him throughout the process.

The Truth Behind Brad Pitt's Physical Appearance, Mental Health

Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out the most significant inconsistency of the report, saying the magazine used a photo of the actor from Belgium and edited it to make it look like he's disheveled.

In addition, the outlet also noted that the doctor in the report never treated or saw Pitt in person, meaning his opinion about his weight loss isn't reliable.

Furthermore, the magazine had written many negative stories about the actor in the past surrounding his lengthy divorce with Angelina Jolie.

To give fans an update and the truth behind his wellbeing, the outlet noted Pitt's recent photos while filming "The Lost City" with Sandra Bullock, "Bullet Train," and "Babylon" in which he looked normal.

According to People Magazine, the actor wanted to stay out of the limelight despite having upcoming movies and he wanted to celebrate his birthday as "low-key" as possible.

"He's staying low-key in general. That's really the kind of guy he is anyway," a source said.

The outlet also noted that he's hoping for a more positive new year.

