Brian Laundrie's parents received another damaging allegation amid the investigation of the fugitive and Gabby Petito's death.

For months, the fugitive has never been subject to an arrest or cases except for the alleged use of unauthorized devices. The US District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Petito's fiancé weeks before he was found dead. The FBI's Denver field office said that the grand jury traced Laundrie's "use of unauthorized devices" using Petito's card.

On the official Twitter account of FBI Denver, the special agent-in-charge Michael Schneider revealed the indictment unrelated to Petito's death.

"While this arrest warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," the statement said.

According to initial reports, Laundrie reportedly used debit cards and PINs of several bank accounts, spending over $1,000 of the funds from August 30 to September 1.



While no news outlet already confirmed whether someone else was connected to the crimes, internet sleuths revealed that the fugitive's parents probably set up the two to gain their money.

Did Chris and Roberta Laundrie Kill Brian, Gabby Petito to Acquire Their Finances?

On Twitter, several users claimed Chris and Roberta killed both of them. They also said they killed their own son so they could file access to it since he never left the last will.

One said, "that's because he didn't spend the money. the parents used her card. the parents killed them both!! Brian Laundrie had $20,000 in his bank account despite spending $1,000 on Gabby Petito's credit card after her death."

The whopping amount on Laundrie's bank caused massive questions among internet users since nobody would reportedly use and steal someone else's card.

"If he had $20,000 in his accounts, why did he take money from gabby? #BrianLaundrie," another wrote.

A similar issue arose when Chris and Roberta submitted the petition in Sarasota County, Florida, in pursuit of gaining access to his estate since he did not leave a will. Their family attorney, Steve Bertolino, confirmed it to Fox News.

This led to people assuming that the couple killed their son to gain access to their son's estate. While it was indeed questionable, people should take it with a grain of salt as the investigation remains underway.

