Did Kanye West find freedom in consuming food after losing Kim Kardashian?

Kanye made his friends worried as he began "eating himself into the grave" when his marriage with Kim ended. The rapper turned himself to wild food binges by giving his body more junk foods following the divorce filing.

Globe reported that the "Jesus is King" rapper ate over 6,000 calories in a single meal, causing his weight to balloon to 310 pounds.

"He can put away six or seven sausage patties, ten or 12 rashers of bacon, four hash browns and still be hungry!" a source said. As for his thirst, the rapper reportedly gobbled up coffee with eight packs of sugar. He reportedly consumed the largest size of orange juice or huge chocolate shake afterward.

Even after breakfast, Kanye reportedly consumed chips and candies before ordering three or four Big Macs with soft drinks. On top of those, he frequently ordered super-sized meals.

As for his dinner, Kanye constantly opted to eat pizza with all the toppings in it.

Kanye reportedly did all of it as the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is no longer there to remind him to stay away from fried foods and having midnight snacks. Because of this, his friends were worried he might suffer from a heart attack soon.

Is Kanye West Dying?

First and foremost, there is no way Kanye could consume all of those especially since he is a busy person. The rapper once addressed his weight gain fears, as well, debunking the possibility of him treating himself with high-calorie foods.



In fact, he told a news outlet that he fears each change in his body as he never wants people to make fun of him.

READ ALSO: Royal Christmas: Queen Elizabeth II's 1st-Ever Christmas Speech Remembered Amid Her Majesty's Health Issues

"I got liposuction because I didn't want y'all to call me fat like y'all called Rob [Kardashian]...I didn't want y'all to call me fat so I got liposuction, right?" he said.

He then revealed that trying to put his health at risk eventually led him to use opioids to manage his pain.

In addition, there was a viral photo of him where fans noticed a similar weight gain issue. However, the fat shame era was already over as the rapper looks thinner than what the reports claim.

READ MORE: Jessica Simpson DIVORCING After Christmas? Actress Scared of Husband Because Of This