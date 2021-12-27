Queen Elizabeth II issued strict instructions to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear to be more easygoing than normal these days, as seen by their annual Christmas card, which was unveiled on December 11.

The couple were dressed in color-coordinated blues and khakis, as were their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

According to reports, the photo was shot on a private family trip to Jordan.

The future King and Queen of England look beautiful when they are out of the castle and away from their royal duties; according to OK magazine, they are planning another trip, this time to the United States.

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II has "secretly" instructed Prince William and Kate Middleton to take some time off and enjoy themselves while they are away from the nation.

An insider revealed to the outlet that the planning of their US trip "was done mostly behind closed doors," noting that the Queen was orchestrating the entire thing.

As previously revealed by OK magazine, the monarch prefers Prince William to her 73-year-old father Prince Charles to succeed her when she abdicates the throne.

According to the insider, "She feels William's a better fit for taking over than Charles."

The Duke of Cambridge's vacation to the United States will apparently provide him and Kate Middleton some well-deserved relaxation with their three children before he takes on even more obligations.

"It's set to be a relaxed trip without all the pomp and formality of a royal tour. William and Kate are planning to have a lot of fun."

Alleged Plans of Prince William and Kate Middleton in the United States

According to the insider, stopping in New York City is at the top of their must-do list.

"William and Kate are keeping the specifics under wraps, although rumors are circulating that they'll lease a home overlooking Central Park."

"They like the thought of doing that to staying in a hotel, which would be less private," they continued.

For their children, Prince William and Kate Middleton should visit The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the zoo.

"The kids adore animals and William and Kate want to make sure they enjoy themselves."

Then they'll allegedly stay in a leased house in the Beverly Hills neighborhood with their security crew, who will accompany them on their journey.

Aside from traveling, the couple plans to enjoy romantic nights by employing an in-house chef and scheduling family movie nights.

Visiting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their Montecito, California residence is allegedly not on the itinerary.

"William and Harry's relationship hasn't improved much since the Sussexes left England; they don't communicate much."

Still, this story should be taken with a grain of salt. If the Cambridges do go forward with this rumored plan, fans should wait for an official statement from Kensington Palace.

