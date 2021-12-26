After stepping back from their senior royal roles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making some pretty big bucks.

It is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making thousands of dollars per minute on their Spotify podcast deal, despite only releasing one episode.

In Dec. 2020, the royal renegades released their first episode of Archewell Audio, an exclusive podcast on Spotify.

The first episode featured big names such as James Corden and Elton John.

However, that was the only episode they released, and they haven't followed it up with any other episodes.

Their deal with the streaming giant has seen them paid for only 37 minutes of content.

Reports from 2020 stated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were paid $24 million to record some original and exclusive content.

Under the terms in their deal and only releasing one podcast episode, they are making $650,632 per minute.

Head of global affairs and chief legal officer for Spotify, Horacio Gutierrez, said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "box office" for the streaming service but refused to confirm how much they were paid for their podcast series.

However, he did confirm that "they are not doing it for free."

Currently, there are different results of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's net worth, from $10 million up to $60 million.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II Sad Christmas? First Christmas Without Prince Philip Will Be Spent With These Two Royals Only

Spotify 'Mystified' By Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Lack of Content

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's deal with Spotify was "interesting," explaining, "It is interesting regarding Spotify because if you look at several of the Sussexes activities, you find they've not actually done a great deal."

Richard further explained, "I think given the way the Sussexes think, they do things their own way and that would have been very clear to Spotify, Netflix and any future sources that want deals with them."

Last month, Spotify executives reportedly gave Archewell Audio a "gentle nudge" to finish and release a new episode.

A source revealed to The Sun that despite the company feeling happy signing the former royals, the lack of content has reportedly "mystified" them.

"Particularly as they seem to have no problem producing content for other platforms."

Rumors emerged that the couple, who hired veteran podcast producer Rebecca Sananes as the head of audio a few months ago, will be announcing new episodes for Christmastime.

However, no announcement has been released at all.

News of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Spotify deal comes after releasing a picture of their daughter Lilibet Diana in their Christmas card.

READ MORE: Princess Diana's Christmas Gift Fell Foul To The Receiver, Other Gift Exchanges In Royal Family Revisited