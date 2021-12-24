It is a popular fact that the British royal family prefers not to give each other expensive gifts during Christmastime.

Instead, they go for gag gifts, lighthearted joke presents.

Because they descended from Germanic roots, the British royal family members also adopted traditions that the rest of the UK may seem taboo or not even recognize. One example is exchanging goodies on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas day.

On Christmas Eve, the family members would creep downstairs during the afternoon and layout their gifts and wait until the clock strikes 6 when they start unwrapping their presents.

Before the exchange starts, each person's gifts are cornered off in one pile before it is unwrapped.

In recent years, the late Prince Philip has always presided over the unwrapping, signaling someone to open their present.

The baton will be passed on to someone after his death in April.

In recent years, the late Prince Philip has always presided over the unwrapping, signaling someone to open their present.

The baton will be handed on to another member after his death in April.

There are many customs to learn, therefore it must be tough for a new member of the royal family to participate in on their years-long ritual for the first time.

Any new member of the family can only hope that the humorous presents they bring in are a hit.

A bath cap Prince Harry sent Queen Elizabeth II that said, "Ain't life a b*tch," was one of the most memorable gifts given through the years.

Meanwhile, after making waves with his high-profile romances, Kate Middleton made a funny remark to Prince Harry when she handed him a "grow your own girlfriendkit" one Christmas.

During her first Christmas, Meghan Markle was one of the few who got the rule right by presenting Queen Elizabeth II a small hamster that sings with a piece of rope.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II Sad Christmas? First Christmas Without Prince Philip Will Be Spent With These Two Royals Only

Princess Diana's present, on the other hand, did not go down well.

When she gave Princess Anne a "thoughtfully-purchased" cashmere sweater during her first Christmas with the royals in 1981, she must have missed the "cheap and cheery" message.

Princess Royal offered her a tissue roll holder in exchange.

The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry wasn't about to be duped twice, so she made sure to follow the rule by giving Fergie a leopard print bath mat for Christmas one year.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas Card Overanalyzed By Social Media Users -- Released Amid Divorce Rumors?