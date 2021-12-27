Is it possible that Brian Laundrie was involved in the murders of two women?

Kylen Schulte and her wife, Crystal Turner, were found shot dead at a campground in Utah in August, and the father of one of the victims has questioned if he and fiancée Gabby Petito spoke with them.

Sean-Paul Schulte, Kylen's father, wrote on the Understanding Crime Facebook page that he wanted to know if Bryan and Gabby played pool with the two at Woody's Tavern in Moab.

Kylen and Crystal apparently referenced a "weird" man to friends with whom they were experiencing problems while at the Tavern, according to him.

The two women said that the man was causing them difficulties and that they were planning to transfer to a new campground.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were caught arguing outside Moonflower Cooperative in Moab on Aug. 12, where Kylen works as a cashier.

Authorities separated Gabby and Brian following a domestic altercation on the same day, and Brian afterwards remained at a motel a short distance from the pub.

Crystal and Kylen were discovered deceased in the La Sal Mountains' South Mesa region on Aug. 18.

Sean-Paul said about the man Crystal played pool with, "We don't know if it was him. It was a couple. A young couple."

Crystal and Kylen's murders were not linked to Gabby Petito's murder, according to investigators.

New episode alert.



Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte were still enjoying their first year of marriage and lived in the great outdoors. On 8/13/2021 they tell their friends about a creepy guy who’s been camping next to them. Their bodies were discovered almost a week later. pic.twitter.com/SsYu6LtYhZ — TheMurderSquad (@JensenandHoles) September 27, 2021

READ ALSO: Did Johnny Depp Have Something to Do With the Disappearance of Former Business Partner Anthony Fox 20 Years Ago?

The individual Crystal and Kylen named must be related to their murders, according to private investigator Jason Jensen.

As for the "creepy man," the investigator said, "that's really who we're looking for."

He said in a statement to NewsNationNow, "We wonder who this guy is and I don't think there is a coincidence that somebody else is the murderer, I think it's really this creepy guy."

Brian Laundrie could not be ruled out until confirmation proved he was not in the vicinity when Crystal and Kylen were murdered, according to Jason.

Cindy Hunter, who discovered the remains of the married couple, expressed her dissatisfaction with the lack of information on the inquiry.

"We don't know anything," she explained.

"They told us Brian Laundrie is not involved. They've told us that we're safe. But they don't tell us why. None of us feel safe."

READ MORE: Chris Noth Update: More Disturbing Behavior of the Actor on 'Sex and the City' Set Revealed by Co-stars