Is it possible that Johnny Depp had something to do with the disappearance of Anthony Fox, his former business partner?

There are supposedly new leads in one of the most perplexing cold cases, acquitting the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor of the decades-old conspiracy he intended to assassinate Anthony twenty years after the mystery occurred.

The crime is close to being solved, according to Radar, owing to the police' tireless investigation.

Paul Barresi, a well-known Hollywood fixer, undertook a study of the case, unearthing never-before-seen documents and even receiving fresh evidence that throws new insight on Anthony Fox's mental state before disappearing.

Anthony appears to have either committed suicide or has vanished off the radar and is now living under a new identity in another area of the world.

Anthony Fox was facing financial disaster and failure in a legal action he brought against Johnny Depp and four others, alleging that the "Edward Scissorhands" actor had stiffed him on money owing from the iconic nightclub they collectively owned, the Viper Room, at the time of his disappearance.

According to information obtained by the Ventura Police Department, the mystery of the former club owner's disappearance may have been known to his mother, who carried it to her grave when she died in 2004.

The examination also discovered some possible anomalies in Anthony's affluent mother, Maud's, will, which she drafted before her death.

20 years ago today Viper Room owner Anthony Fox went missing. He was supposed to testify against Johnny Depp & 4 others as they had defrauded him millions of dollars in profits. His pickup truck was later found abandoned. Anthony has been missing ever since. #JusticeForAnthonyFox pic.twitter.com/gbSs4d9f6B — 💎 (@StandByRiv_) December 19, 2021

Paul told Radar that while his investigation made him doubt a lot of things, it cleared Johnny Depp of any wrongdoing.

"Innuendo and half-truths that Depp had a hand in Anthony Fox's disappearance continue to persist but do not stand up to scrutiny under the details I've uncovered."

He added, "They are similar to the fallacious bill of goods sold to the British high court which ultimately branded Depp a wife beater."

READ ALSO: Johnny Depp's Entire Career, Life Ruined, NOT By Drugs And Alcohol, But Because of THIS -- Ex-Bandmate Says

The Case of Anthony Fox

Anthony Fox was last seen in Ventura County, California, on December 19, 2001.

Along with his pick-up vehicle and a.38 caliber pistol, he vanished.

His truck was found abandoned on Chestnut Street in Santa Clara, California, on January 6, 2002.

He left tens of thousands of dollars in his bank account unclaimed, as well as his teenage daughter Constance.

Anthony was supposed to testify in court after suing five co-owners of his nightclub when he went missing.

He was the biggest shareholder and had accused Johnny of robbing him of millions of dollars in earnings. He was scheduled to testify against his business colleagues.

By 2004, Johnny Depp had given Constance his part in the nightclub, which she eventually resold.

READ MORE: Is Jennifer Lawrence Quitting Acting? Hollywood Star Reportedly Plans On Doing So Because of THIS