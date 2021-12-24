Chris Noth is accused of telling a stand-in co-star on "Sex and the City" something surprising and unpleasant.

A growing number of women are speaking out against the blockbuster HBO show's "Mr. Big" character.

Now, an extra from the program where Chris Noth rose to stardom has spoken up about her time on set with the actor.

Heather Kristin, Kristin Davis' stand-in, revised an essay she previously wrote in early 2021 about a bad experience with a cast member when they were filming.

She didn't identify the beleaguered actor at the time, but she did so in the amended edition.

She began her piece by stating that some of the conduct she witnessed on the set of "Sex and the City" "still astounds" her.

Heather then detailed Chris' alleged inappropriate behavior, saying, "I remember his toxic behavior all too vividly."

"The first time the 'alpha male' actor slid his hand down my back and over my butt, I flinched. I was in my mid-20s and had worked as an extra on movie sets for over a decade; I had never been manhandled. 'That's your spot, sweetie,' Noth said, inching even closer."

After what happened, Heather said she limited her interaction with him as much as possible at work.

Her gut reportedly said that she should quit her role on the first day but stayed "too long" and even compared it to "staying in a bad relationship for far too many years, hoping I'd persevere and land my big break."

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian Loathes Kanye West? KKW Beauty Mogul Reportedly Doesn't Want To Breathe The Same Air As Him

Aside from what the additional actor wrote in her piece, she also recounted a distressing experience from her time working with Chris Noth, when he allegedly made an offensive comment to Cynthia Nixon's stand-in.

Chris allegedly said, "' I want that one tied up, gagged and brought to my trailer.'"

Heather went on to say that when Chris got near her, she balled up her fists, squared her shoulders, and reportedly told him, "' This is my and her space.'"

"He backed up, dramatically putting hands up in the air, and said, 'Whoa, there, little lady!' He didn't even know my name."

"I clenched my jaw and didn't respond. The crew laughed. But I had had enough; I finally stood up for myself and for the other stand-in."

The fourth accuser Lisa Gentile, who hired Gloria Allred as her lawyer, claims Chris touched her and shoved her hands into his body before leaving her apartment when she rebuffed his advances.

Chris Noth has vehemently disputed all of the charges leveled against him.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp's Entire Career, Life Ruined, NOT By Drugs And Alcohol, But Because of THIS -- Ex-Bandmate Says