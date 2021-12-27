FX's hit show Atlanta is gearing up for Season 3, and this time around, things are getting weird.

This dramedy about rappers on the way up has always been as intriguing as it is funny, and creator and star Donald Glover is now leaning into the show's odd sense of self; the two teaser trailers will have you wondering what exactly is going on during their European tour.

In the first trailer dropped back on Halloween of 2020, fans were given a freaky, art-house-style tease of eerie European locations taken out of context, with an off-putting final shot on Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry, sitting in an opulent room with servants facing the walls, backed with a creepy track by musical artist Sun Ra.

In the latest teaser, put out during Christmas, we are treated to actual footage from the show, though it still retains the weirdness of the first teaser while showcasing its stars, including Glover, Henry, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield, as they navigate their way through a strange new land full of interesting characters - including a man in a Dalmatian suit (blink and you miss it).

According to the official breakdown of the long-awaited Season 3 (which took three years to produce due to COVID and Glover's busy schedule), Earn and Co. will "navigate new surroundings as outsiders and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to."

Atlanta Season 3 will return to FX Network on March 24, 2022, and will be streaming on Hulu. Until then, check out what they have in store with the newest teaser trailer below: