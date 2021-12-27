The father of an 18-year-old boy accused of mounting Windsor Castle and using his crossbow in a bid to kill the Queen in retaliation for the 1919 Amritsar massacre, broke his silence.

He told Mail Online UK that something has gone "horribly wrong" with his child.

Video of the crossbowman emerged yesterday night, wherein a 19-year-old who scaled a spiked barrier at the castle was sectioned. This sent shockwaves to those were able to see, hear, or read about it.

The video shows the man, who is believed to be the apprehended suspect, pointing a black crossbow at the camera and threatening to shoot it out of the sky.

Around 24 minutes before a man was detained at Windsor Castle, Jaswant Singh Chail uploaded the pre-recorded video to Snapchat at 8:06 a.m. on Christmas Day.

To determine how someone may have made it all the way inside the grounds, the estate has launched an extensive internal security study.

Chail's father, Jasbir Singh Chail told MailOnline, "Something's gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what." He added, "we've not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs. From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it's not easy."

Chail grew up in a £500,000 semi-detached house located on a private estate in North Baddesley, Southampton.

Both his parents are listed as the directors of an IT firm. A 19-year-old sister is also reported to be living on the premises.

Software engineer and father of Jaswant Jaswant operates the firm from his home.

According to reports, their kid grew up in a middle-class neighborhood just north of Southampton, where he was raised in a loving environment with his family.

In the video, he used a filter to distort his voice and donned a mask inspired by the Star Wars character Darth Vader.

He can be heard saying, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre."

"It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I'm an Indian Sikh, a Sith," he added.

He then dropped his name in the video.

In the Star Wars universe, the Sith and Darth Jones may be a nod to the antagonists, respectively. At one point, you can see Darth Malgus' portrait in the backdrop of the video.

The slaughter of Amritsar, or the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, saw 379 demonstrators murdered and 1,200 injured by British soldiers in India.

He also used Snapchat to send a message where he apologized to people whom he could have "wronged" or "lied to." He then said he is near to dying.

'If you have received this then my death is near. Please share this with whoever and if possible get it to the news if they're interested," he said.

CCTV footage captured the person, who police have not yet identified, exploring the grounds after climbing an outside wall just after 8.30am yesterday. The Mental Health Act was used to section him later on.

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family were told of the break-in while enjoying breakfast at the Castle.

The intruder's route to Windsor Castle from his residence in Southampton, Hants, remained a mystery.

A swarm of police came to the exclusive housing complex on Christmas Day, when neighbors talked of their disbelief at the suspect's capture.

