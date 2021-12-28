Is the murder of JonBenet Ramsey finally going to be solved?

According to The Sun, investigators have analyzed over 800 DNA samples and received over 1,000 tips relating to the unsolved murder of the former pageant queen in the last five years.

JonBenet was discovered dead in the basement during the Christmas season of 1996.

The mystery of who killed the blonde beauty still looms over Boulder, Colorado, years later.

On the 25th anniversary of JonBenet's death, John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenet's elder step-brother, told the outlet that he believes the perpetrator is still alive and simply killed her to fulfill a desire.

"I don't think he's dead. I think it can be solved but will it? I don't know."

He went on to say, "The killer is a narcissistic, sadistic pedophile who latched on to my dad or my sister for his own fantasy. For some reason, our family slotted into his fantasy."

The Boulder Police Department published comments on the 20th and 25th anniversaries of JonBenet Ramsey's death. It declined to speak further, stating that the death remains "the subject of an active and ongoing inquiry."

Boulder police claimed five years ago that they could examine 200 DNA samples, had "evaluated or probed over 20,000 tips, letters, or emails," and had flown to 18 states to interview suspects.

They revised the estimates in a 2021 announcement, claiming that they could study 1,000 DNA samples, collect 21,016 tips, and travel to 19 states.

"Thanks to the huge advances in DNA technology, multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches. CBI (Colorado Bureau of Investigation) has updated over 750 references samples with the latest DNA technology."

DNA specialists have also chimed in on the matter.

Several old cases that were once deemed dead ends are now being solved on a weekly basis across the United States. Furthermore, there aren't many cold cases in the United States greater than JonBenet Ramsey's.

Cece Moore, a chief forensic genealogist, said she has been receiving a lot of emails concerning JonBenet's case.

She went on to explain that with the most recent genealogical advances, the case is "primed for solution."

CeCe also stated that she has yet to be approached by Boulder police about cooperating on the investigation, which John Andrew Ramsey believes is quite concerning.

He had been pressuring the authorities to seek out the most up-to-date DNA testing in the hopes of apprehending the killer of her sister as quickly as possible.

