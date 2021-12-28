Several people have called for Queen Elizabeth II to take Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles away.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly humiliated the monarchy and revealed secrets that were not intended to be shared with the public, and the public has had enough of them.

Despite their several bombshell allegations, the Queen has yet to reclaim their titles.

The reason for this is that Her Majesty, Prince Charles, Prince William, and even Kate Middleton are "reticent to take such extreme measures because they don't want to provoke the Sussexes anymore," according to reports.

According to Woman's Day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ties play a significant role in their continued status.

They employed some of the most prominent media in the United States, including an interview with Oprah Winfrey; they also have relationships with Apple and Spotify. They may release scathing public statements that may seem designed to shake the Queen and the palace to its core.

"This is a critical period for ties between the Sussexes and the palace," a source told the site.

"Harry is nearing the end of his memoir, which everyone suspects is being written with a poison pen."

Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana's father, according to the source, are aware that the British royal family rarely makes broad public statements about anything.

"The fear is that if their titles are removed, Harry would wreak havoc on the castle, knowing he won't be able to do anything since his hands are shackled."

Another source close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed that Prince William's brother has files that are "inches thick" and ready to publish.

"There is a treasure trove of incredibly honest emails shared between Harry and his employees, as was proved in Meghan's privacy lawsuit."

The insider went on to say that there are no doubt talks between the Duke of Sussex and his older brother, as well as Cambridge household personnel.

"It would be considerably worse for the royals if such messages were exposed, whether by Harry in his biography or by a disgruntled colleague."

Prince Harry's memoir is set to be released next year, and it has already been labeled the "book of the century" because of the potential content.

"His editors will very sure want Harry's take on everything, from the false allegations that James Hewitt is his biological father to the kinds of details about the future monarchs that only a brother and son would know."

According to the insider, Prince Charles and Prince William stand to lose a lot if secrets are revealed.

"They believe that by allowing the Sussexes to retain their titles for the time being, the book will not be as damaging to the palace as they fear."

Still, this story should be taken with a grain of salt. Nobody knows what Prince Harry will write in his book or if their titles will have a role in it.

