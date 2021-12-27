A terrifying video of a man using a crossbow has surfaced, and what's even more distressing is that the individual intends to murder Queen Elizabeth II.

In the video received by The Sun, a guy wields a black crossbow and threatens the camera with a garbled voice.

He claims he is attempting to harm the queen "in retaliation for the 1919 Amritsar slaughter."

On Dec. 25, at 8:06 a.m., Jaswant Singh Chail posted the pre-recorded video on Snapchat, just 24 minutes before police apprehended a guy on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Jas, as he is known among his pals, used a filter to distort his voice and even wore a scary hoodie and mask, an ensemble allegedly inspired by Star Wars.

He said in the video, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre."

He went on to say, "It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I'm an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones."

Sith is a reference to Star Wars villains, while Darth Jones might be a reference to Darth Vader's voice actor, James Earl Jones.

A framed portrait of Star Wars figure Darth Magus may be seen in the video's backdrop.

379 demonstrators were murdered in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the Amritsar Massacre, and 1,200 were injured by British soldiers in India.

Aside from the video, a Snapchat message was also shared.

It said, "I'm sorry to all of those who I have wronged or lied to."

"If you have received this then my death is near. Please share this with whoever and if possible get it to the news if they're interested."

The suspect was apprehended just after 8:30 a.m. roaming the gardens of Windsor Castle after scaling an outside wall.

He was later charged with violating the Mental Health Act.

Before the incident on Christmas Day at Queen Elizabeth II's Berkshire estate, detectives were looking at footage shared on social media.

After the intruder was apprehended and imprisoned in Windsor grounds while the Queen was there, police verified the discovery of a crossbow.

There is no evidence that the intruder, who has yet to be identified, was known for making threats to members of the Royal family prior to this week.

