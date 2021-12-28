"We're back because we want to be. Nobody dragged us back. This was a hard-fought choice to be here and to tell this story in this way and invite all these new people."

That's what actress Sarah Jessica Parker explained in the recently released HBO roundtable for the current series And Just Like That. The roundtable features titular cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon talking about the Sex and the City reboot.

While the show has been met with mixed reviews, often airing on the negative, the team of three stands staunchly by their decision to create And Just Like That.





Davis remarked that the exploration of And Just Like That reflected that of a more expansive experience.

"We had this idea of coming back in this way that we've come back with a new kind of broader world." This expansion can be seen with the presence of new cast members, a new story line, and a new exploration of these three characters that we have all grown to know and love."

A large part of the success of this reboot, as discussed by the three, is the heart, passion, and talent of the showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Nixon remared that he "really focused on the heart of each of these characters, and also their connection to each other. He's so funny, but he goes for the gut punch every time." These gut punches are unmissable from the the first episode of the series. (If you know, you know.)

Check out And Just Like That on HBO Max now!