Star Wars fans have a lot to be excited about this week, what with the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett dropping on the popular streaming platform Disney+ on Wednesday. But the hype train has been rolling in preparation for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian spin-off and the focus is on Boba's right-hand woman, Fennec Shand played by Ming-Na Wen, the tough-as-nails assassin who teamed up with him during Season 2 of Mando.

Taking to Twitter, Disney+ posted a short teaser clip of Fennec Shand in action.

Meet master assassin Fennec Shand.#TheBookOfBobaFett, an all-new Original series, streaming December 29 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/IwrjOZ0T2n — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) December 27, 2021

The premise of the new series has Bobba Fett and Fennec Shand preparing to take over the crime empire deceased mobster Jabba The Hutt left behind at the end of Return of the Jedi. With the look of the show being a mix of Western and Gangster genres, The Book of Boba Fett definitely runs parallel with the feel of The Mandalorian. But if it wasn't for a few jokes made by Ming-Na Wen to pal and executive producer Dave Filoni, Shand might not have continued as a character after almost being killed off on The Mandalorian.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wen recapped the conversation that kept the character going,

It's just blind trust with Disney and everyone at this point. I've been with them for so long that I just figure I'm being taken care of.

Turns out the two attended the same high school, so it wasn't too hard to convince Filoni,

I kept joking, 'You can't kill an alum, dude! C'mon, we've got to figure out something here. There's gotta be nepotism. We're both Yinzers!

And because the internet has to internet, Wen eventually had to clear up her joke with a Twitter post what read,

'Convinced' is not the correct word here. It gives me power I do not have. I merely suggested to Dave jokingly that Fennec survives. I was very surprised and delighted when Fennec came back to life for #TheMandalorian S2. This decision was made by Dave, Jon & Lucasfilm.

However the resurrection of Fennec Shand came to be, we are all glad it did.

The Book of Boba Fett hits Disney+ on December 29, 2021.