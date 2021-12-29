It seems like Kim Cattrall isn't the only actress skeptical about appearing in the latest "Sex and the City" reboot starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis, as their co-star Cynthia Nixon revealed she was "very reluctant" to reprise her role as Miranda.

Speaking to an Australian outlet Herald Sun, Nixon said she had difficulty deciding whether she'd appear on "And Just Like That" or not.

However, she spoke to her co-stars, the showrunner, Michael Patrick King, about what she wanted to change about the show so she could go back.

The reason why she didn't want to do the reboot series is that there is a lack of diversity in the original series. Still, her conversation with the abovementioned names was "on board" with her suggestions.

Following this, she was amazed how "hard everybody listened," and all of them collaborated every step of the way.

The actress then mentioned a metaphor that they did not just "redecorate the house," but rather "built a whole new house," which included them along with new characters.

In the new series, fans were surprised to see unfamiliar faces which were never in the original show, including Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Sara Ramirez.

Cynthia Nixon portrayed the role of Miranda in the original HBO series for six years. She later reprised the role in the two feature-length films, which were released in 2008 and 2010.

What is 'And Just Like That' All About?

According to YardBaker, the HBO Max series, which dropped earlier this month, revolves around the original character Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbes.

The three women are grappling with menopause and trying to deal with their life after spending time with each other for decades.

Kim Catrall, who portrayed the role of Samantha Jones, decided not to be a part of the latest spin-off series.

In early reports, the three remaining cast members sat down in a roundtable discussion. They talked about how they stood by the decision to create a reboot series despite getting primarily negative reviews.

One of the biggest reasons why the show had a successful run in HBO Max is because of the talent of showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Nixon noted how the showrunner focused on the "heart" of each and every character they portrayed and how they are all interconnected to each other.

"He's so funny, but he goes for the gut punch every time," the actress said.

The series is available for streaming on HBO Max.

