Nichole Schmidt, Gabby Petito's mother, isn't done with Brian Laundrie's family.

She wants to recover her late daughter's personal possessions from their house in North Port, Florida, according to The Sun.

As part of the family's estate dispute, Nichole filed a claim in court along with a declaration, requesting the return of all of her daughter's belongings from the Laundrie family home.

Per the claim, "The basis for the claim is possession or control of personal property of Gabby Petito. The amount of the claim is unknown and is both now due and will become due on the release of personal property."

It went on to say, "The claim is contingent or unliquidated because it is unknown if the decedent's final photos, videos and words are contained in the property."

Steven Bertolino, Chris and Roberta Laundrie's lawyer, told The Sun that the family will not oppose Nichole's request.

He explained, "This is a mere formality. Mrs. Schmidt is seeking Gabby's possessions."

"Arrangements will be made, and they will be given to Gabby's family without contest."

Brian Laundrie's parents are apparently attempting to acquire access to their late son's assets after submitting a petition to become the administrator of the purported $20,000 in his bank account.

Because Brian didn't have a will in place when he died, Chris and Roberta had to go through the court system to get access to the accounts, as required by Florida law.

They also filed their son's death certificate, along with his bank account and property information, according to The Sun.

Gabby Petito's fiancé apparently used an illegal Capital One debit card in Wyoming to pile up a $1,000 amount from August to September, according to reports.

Gabby Petito's Family Celebrate First Christmas Without Her

Gabby Petito's family paid an emotional tribute to her on social media this Christmas, the first since her murder earlier this year.

Joseph Petito said in a touching Instagram message, "Keep sending us the signs so we know you're with us."

"Guide your brothers and sisters to live their dreams. We love you, we miss you, we cry for you, and we smile when we see those signs."

Nicole Schmidt also posted a tribute to her daughter, saying, "I know you are with us always, I feel you, I dream of you, I see the signs daily."

Gabby Petito's disappearance gained worldwide attention in September. In the same month, her remains were discovered in a Wyoming park.

