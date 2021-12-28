After posting a spoiler for the highly awaited film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on her Instagram feed, Kim Kardashian has received a lot of flak.

The KKW Beauty entrepreneur tweeted two photos from the film's conclusion, which she had been viewing at home.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD.

Former "Spiderman" stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield can be seen donning the hero's outfit in the first image, suggesting they both returned to the series for the film after months of refuting the allegations and reports.

In the second photo, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress can be seen hugging the other two "Spider-Mans" beside Tom Holland, the current "Spider-Man."

In the early 2000s, Tobey starred in Sam Raimi's trilogy, while Andrew appeared in two installments of Marc Webb's "The Amazing Spider-Man."

For months, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been speculated to be in the film.

However, the revelation that Kim Kardashian has 273 million Instagram followers did not go down well with fans of the blockbuster franchise, especially those who haven't seen the film yet.

One Twitter user wrote, "I went all this time without Spider-Man spoilers JUST to have Kim Kardashian ruin it for me in her insta story."

Another one wrote, "OK I hate Kim Kardashian for posting spoilers of spiderman on IG. I even muted the word 'spiderman' on Twitter!! She doesn't know how serious I am about marvel."

I did not have @KimKardashian spoiling Spider-Man for her 273 million followers on my bingo card, but the needlessly privileged narcissism is strong in that one. Also, I’m pretty sure wanna be lawyer shouldn’t be posting pictures from a movie. Copyright violations and all that. — Kori (@YAMavenThoughts) December 28, 2021

Others expressed their shock at how the SKIMS creator would be the one to spoil it for them. "Kim Kardashian out here posting huge 'Spider-Man: No way Home' spoilers like it's no big deal LMAO I wish I had a statistic on how many people got upset."

Kim Kardashian is posting spoilers on her Instagram of Spider-Man … feels far too soon for that — dev d (@devdandrea) December 28, 2021

"Don't watch @KimKardahsian Instagram stories if you haven't seen 'Spider-Man.' This b*tch just spoiled a huge reveal. I'm lightweight pissed."

Not Kim Kardashian SPOILING Spider-Man nwh for me😭😐 heartbroken hahahahahaha — macy (@macy181028) December 28, 2021

Another person tweeted, "Nothing says privilege like getting a movie in your own private theatre and spoiling it for those of us who are trying to stay home and safe!"

"I am DYING at Kim Kardashian spoiling 'Spider-Man.' She is definitely going to blame North."

Not Kim Kardashian posting Spider-Man spoilers on her Instagram story 🤦‍♀️ if I hadn’t seen it already, I’d be LIVIDDDD — Bri Cutter (@BriCutter) December 28, 2021

Since the backlash, Kim Kardashian appears to have already deleted the Instagram Stories.

