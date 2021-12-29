Many have referred to Prince William and Kate Middleton as the "ideal pair" and their relationship as "strong."

"There is no envy, no tension, they are thrilled for one other's triumphs," one acquaintance told The Sunday Times.

Though their relationship has long looked to be the epitome of royal perfection, there have been a few bumps in the road.

Is it true that the future King of England had an affair, according to a recent popular topic on Twitter?

Rumors began to circulate in early 2019 that the Duke of Cambridge was having an affair with Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley. At the time, she was one of Kate's closest friends.

It didn't take long for their relationship to deteriorate when the controversy made news.

An insider revealed to Express, "It is well known that Kate and Rose have had a terrible falling out. They used to be close but that is not the case anymore."

Prince William reportedly took on the role of "peacemaker" to fix Kate and Rose's friendship, but "Kate has been clear that she doesn't want to see them anymore and wants William to phase them out."

'Prince William Affair' Trends on Twitter

The reported affair surfaced years ago, but now it's being unearthed again on social media.

Many Twitter users claim that they know Prince William has cheated on his wife.

#PrinceWilliam and twitter can delete the #princewilliamaffair all they want but the fact remains that everyone knows about it! pic.twitter.com/SRsidssEqi — M🦇 (@emmytargaryen) December 29, 2021

@CharleyBacon11 said, "Rose Hanbury story is very true. William even went on an overseas trip with her and the KP PAs who organized were canned by Kate when she found out."

@Sussexsquadpod1 said, "Prince William takes his mistress Rose Hansbury on trips? Why is Kate Middleton taking it out on the PAs not her husband #PrinceWilliam who won't stop wearing other women's."

@MeghanMood went on to say that the attacks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the media were all just a cover-up for Prince William's affair.

They said in a tweet, "To all the Americans wondering why #PrinceWilliam is trending it's because Kensington Palace and the tabloids are believed to be partners in the years-long attack on #HarryandMeghan - all to cover up the #princewilliamaffair. Just like his daddy did to Diana."

Will Prince William's Cheating Scandal End The Monarchy?

According to @VanessaNgyuen28, she remembered a journalist telling her that they'll never talk about it publicly because it could be the end of the monarchy, adding, "end of monarchy means end of royal reporting so the rats keep their mouth shut."

I’ll never forget the time a journalist told me that they all know #princewilliam cheats but they’ll never talk about it cause:

1- that would spell the end of the monarchy

2- end of monarchy means end of royal reporting so the rats keep their mouth shut #princewilliamaffair pic.twitter.com/JjJKiYAoIB — Vanessa Nguyen (@VanessaNguyen28) December 29, 2021

@Bahoulifla tweeted, "But how could the cheating end their monarchy? Their Queen's husband cheated, her son cheated and married his mistress. Bulliam's wife is OK with the multiple cheating. So where's the problem?"

But @GrouchyOldGamer explained, "Given the next King is divorced I don't think an affair would be the monarchy."

