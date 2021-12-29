Are the supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bullies?

Recently, the Sussex Squad attempted to cancel a royal commentator and critic.

After stepping down from their royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in the United States a year after Megxit.

They made a number of assertions about being a member of the royal family and how they were treated.

The parents of Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana claimed in the interview that they were discussing how dark their baby's complexion would be after they gave birth with the British royal family.

The former "Suits" star told Oprah, "In those months when I was pregnant [there were] concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't reveal who said it, as they claimed that once the public knew who it was, "That would be very damaging to them."

The Duke of Sussex also stated that he would never reveal all of the specifics of the chat.

However, in an interview with CBS, Oprah subsequently clarified that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip made those remarks.

She said, "This Morning," "He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations."

But royal commentator Richard Eden commented on their claims just recently on Twitter, telling his followers, "[Harry] did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations."

He added, "Security needs to be stepped up as a result."

Unfortunately, majority of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's followers were enraged by his post, since the royal pundit verified that it had been reported.

Richard, on the other hand, stated that he would not be quiet and would continue to speak out against the Sussexes.

He posted a screenshot of an email he received from Twitter saying his tweet was reported and said, "Despite the best efforts of Prince Harry and # Meghan's fans to get me 'cancelled', I will continue to speak my mind on #royal issues."

Despite the best efforts of Prince Harry and #Meghan's fans to get me 'cancelled', I will continue to speak my mind on #royal issues. pic.twitter.com/JMB8c81ESK — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) December 29, 2021

The original tweet received mixed reactions from fans, with the Sussex Squad rushing to defend the couple while others agreed with Richard's views.

He is committed to protecting royal institution from addressing how racism and white supremacy within royal institution impacted Harry step back from senior royal role. — Vivienne Rook MP (@TallulahB2012) December 29, 2021

