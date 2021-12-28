Queen Elizabeth II spent her first Christmas without her spouse, Prince Philip.

The 95-year-old queen had a gloomy Christmas, having spent the holidays without the Duke of Edinburgh for the first time in more than 70 years.

Because of the rise of COVID-19 cases in the UK, the royal family's annual Christmas celebration in Sandringham was also canceled.

She didn't have to spend Christmas alone, though. Her Majesty was accompanied by Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

But despite that, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Christmas was "a bit of a struggle" for Queen Elizabeth II, and not spending the holidays with her whole family also didn't help.

The source went on to say, "She's not one to wallow in self-pity and kept her chin up."

Some members of the British royal family are said to have used Zoom to communicate with one another.

Prince William is said to have coordinated the conversation with his father and Princess Anne, who is in quarantine after her spouse tested positive for COVID.

In fact, the Duke of Cambridge's gesture "brightened up her day" that it also helped make the Cambridge family's Christmas.

"Obviously, the Cambridges were disappointed not to be spending the day with the queen, but thanks to modern technology, they video called her first thing in the morning to wish her a Merry Christmas."

They added, "And the kids excitedly told their great-grandmother about their gifts."

What Prince William and Kate Middleton Did Over the Holidays

At Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England, Prince William and Kate Middleton spent Christmas.

Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 5, reportedly awoke around 5 a.m. to receive their Christmas presents, according to the insider.

"While Kate and William try to avoid treating their children excessively, they break the norm during Christmas."

With a busy year ahead of them in 2021, the future King allegedly wanted to give his wife a "wonderful bracelet" for Christmas.

For lunch, the mother of four is said to have prepared a typical Christmas feast and adorned their dining table with evergreen branches, cones, and candles.

The minor royals are said to have assisted Kate in the preparation of a chocolate Christmas log and an apple pie.

The creation of the gingerbread home and decorating it with their favorite treats, however, was said to be the highlight of their day.

