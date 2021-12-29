"Harry Potter" actors cannot stop spilling their crushes when they were doing the franchise. First Emma Watson claiming Tom Felton caught her eyes - this time, Daniel Radcliffe said the same about Helena Bonham Carter! In fact, he revealed he actually wrote her a letter expressing his feelings. Aww!

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" star Daniel Radcliffe read a letter he sent to co-star Helena Bonham Carter when they were filming, in which he confessed to having feelings for the actress, who is 23 years his senior.

"Dear HBC," Radcliffe, 32, began the letter. "It was a pleasure being your costar and coaster in the sense that I always ended up holding your coffee."

As Carter tells Radcliffe to continue reading, the "Guns Akimbo" star giggles, embarrassed by the remainder of the message.

"You can share," Carter, 55, said, to which Radcliffe replied, "I can. I can share this now."

"I do love you," he continued. "And I just wish I had been born 10 years earlier [so that] I might [have had] a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being cool."

Radcliffe, who portrayed Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films, has said that many of his first amorous encounters occurred when he was filming the series. So it was not really just Carter.

"Every part of my life is connected to '[Harry] Potter,'" Radcliffe said during the special. "My first kiss is connected to someone here. My first girlfriends were here. It all spirals out from the part of set somewhere."

Radcliffe did not elucidate on whom exactly he dated while filming, but reveals that filming "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" was "peak hormone" for much of the cast. It's understandable, considering how most of the main characters joined the franchise when they were just entering their teenage years.

According to Matthew Lewis, who portrayed Neville Longbottom in the series, "There was crushes and people went out with each other and broke up just like you do in school."

"It was exactly the same environment but it was just in a Defense Against the Dark Arts class," he adorably shared.

While filming Harry Potter, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe even gave each other advice on how to flirt through text message.

"If she was texting a boy or I was texting a girl, I would be like, 'She sent me this many kisses back. What do I do? This is a nightmare,'" Radcliffe joked.

