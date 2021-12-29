Tom Holland and Zendaya are all set to ring in the new year together! It's just the two of them and their lovely puppies for the big holiday, according to the happy couple, who aim to keep things cozy.

This New Year's Eve, Zendaya and Tom Holland are going low-key, which is truly aligned with how the gorgeous pair do things anyway.

In particular, the lovebirds just plan to spend the special day with their two dogs, Zendaya's Schnauzer Noon and Tom's Pitbull, Tessa.

"On Christmas, Zendaya and Tom kept it lowkey like they do everything," a source revealed to Hollywood Life. "They were at her home with their dogs most of the day. They are going to do the same for New Years as they both take the pandemic very seriously and are completely okay with just being with each other. They do have plans to go and visit Tom's parents in the near future, but not until things settle down with Covid."

The source added that the dogs are truly special for the two.

"Most of all, they love spending time at home with their dogs. Their dogs get along well and this was a huge draw for the both of them. It is like they already have a blended family without having any kids yet of their own," the source said.

The source said that this is just the kind of bonding the two really like doing.

"When the two of them are together, they are just like any normal couple doing normal things," the source explained. "They like to cook dinners and they like to spend time outside and in nature. They are both very spiritual and this is the foundation of their relationship."

Zendaya and Tom's relationship was kept a secret from the public for a long time, even though it is now evident that they are in love. When they originally co-starred in the Marvel series, romance rumors had already been brewing, but the two avoided adding gasoline to the fire for years. Before they were caught on camera kissing in July in Los Angeles, fans were up in their heads wondering whether they are or not dating.

Zendaya and Tom were photographed kissing at a red light after sunset in Tom's $125,000 Audi sports vehicle, according to Page Six. Tom was spotted kissing Zendaya on the lips as he held her face in his hands, causing an Internet uproar when the photo went viral.

