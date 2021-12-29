The Kardashians are grieving over the holidays. They are saddened over the death of Angela Kukawski, who was reportedly murdered by her lover Jason Barker at the age of 55 in what appears to be a homicide.

Angela "Angie" Kukawski, a company manager in Los Angeles, died recently. Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills employed the manager, who represented a number of superstars, including the Kardashians and Nicki Minaj and Offset, the estate of Tupac Shakur, and more.

The death was deemed a homicide based on a police report obtained by Hollywood Life.

As of writing, the Los Angeles police have already arrested Kukawski's boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, for the crime.

At present, the alleged criminal is being held on a $2 million bond. After the shocking death was announced, the Kardashian/Jenner family released a statement to TMZ, and expressed how much the family is mourning the loss of their beloved business manager.

"Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible," the statement read. "She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."

ALSO READ: Anwar Hadid Sad and Worn Out Following Dua Lipa Split? Recent Sighting Caused Worry

Officials said they discovered Kukawski's body inside her parked car in Simi Valley, about 20 miles north of Los Angeles.

Barker was arrested by the Simi Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department as a suspect in the death of Kukawski. They believe Barker murdered the victim at their Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, home and then subsequently transported his body to Simi Valley. Barker is yet to enter a plea or reply to the allegations against him.

According to the TMZ report, the D.A. has made the claim that the murder was "with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose."

A member of her firm, Todd Bozick, also expressed the company's thoughts on the said death, per Variety, "We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski. Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie's family and friends."

Nicki Minaj also went online on Wednesday with a memorial for Kukawski.

"Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know,' Minaj wrote. 'You didn't deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in peace."

ALSO READ: Prince Andrew Relieved? Ghislaine Maxwell Charged Guilty But Royal Hardly Mentioned! What Does This Mean?