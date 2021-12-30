Kim Kardashian's business manager, Angie Kukawski, was found dead inside a vehicle in her Sherman Oaks home.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that Kukawski had been reported missing for days before police went to an address in Simi Valley on December 23. On that day, they discovered the business manager's lifeless body inside a car in the aforesaid area.

The official findings added that Kukawski's 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason Barker, was the culprit behind the horrifying homicide. The Simi Valley Police Department and the Los Angeles Department have since arrested and charged him with her murder.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County inmate intake filing revealed that he was held on a $2 million bond before raising the bail to $3.07 million. He is scheduled to appear before the court on Jan. 12, 2022.

According to police, Barker murdered Kukawski at her Sherman Oaks home before putting her body in the car. He eventually drove it to the Simi Valley and left her there.



A news outlet then confirmed that she was murdered using a knife. His boyfriend also reportedly killed her due to the suspect's desire to cause extreme pain toward her "for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose."

Colleagues, Former Partners Heartbroken Following Angie Kukawski's Passing

Following the confirmation of her death, her former colleagues paid tribute to her and thanked her for sharing her capabilities to other celebrities other than Kim Kardashian.

Todd Bozick, a member of her firm, penned a statement to Variety, saying, "We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski. Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie's family and friends."

The Kardashian-Jenner clan also penned a joint message as they bid goodbye to the person who helped expand their businesses.

"Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time," they said.

Aside from the Kardashians, she previously worked for several celebrities, including Kanye West and Nicki Minaj. Kukawski also served Tupac's estate for years.

