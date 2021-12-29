Prince Harry and Meghan Markle almost filed for a divorce this year after having a nasty fight, a news outlet claimed.

Prince Harry and Meghan constantly show the bright side of their lives following their relocation to the US. They even had a fruitful year as they welcomed their second child, Lili, and expanded their connections outside the royal family.

But one magazine assumed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex almost did not make it as their marriage nearly hit rock bottom following a fight.

Prince Harry Hurt After Meghan Markle Snubbed Him?

In Touch reported that when the Sussexes traveled to New York City, their relationship became miserable to the point that Meghan shrugged her husband for a day. While their photos from the trip showed otherwise, they reportedly had a fight behind the scene.

"Harry and Meghan smiled for the cameras during photo ops while they were in New York, but behind closed doors, they were miserable," a source said. "Harry and Meghan got into an explosive argument about Lilibet being christened in London."

The insider revealed that Prince Harry voiced some of his concerns that eventually led to the worst fight they ever had. Although they were not pictured at that time, their argument was recorded on audio since they were filming a TV show at that time.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II Haunted By THIS Disturbing Tragedy; Traumatic Memory Explored



The Duke of Sussex reportedly believes that they would need to deal with the publicity if they choose to go for a royal christening. Instead of having a grand celebration in the UK, he reportedly wants a hassle-free event in California.

However, Meghan reportedly insisted on having Lilibet be christened in the UK so she could have her princess title.

After Prince Harry explained his part, his wife reportedly left and stood him up for their initial dinner plans. The Duchess of Sussex eventually apologized for leaving him and not speaking for 24 hours, but things reportedly continue to be a little tense between them.

Did Prince Harry, Meghan Argue Over Royal Christening?

While they could truly have fights throughout their marriage, there is no way an insider could find out one of those, especially since the couple is a private person.

In addition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it clear that they want privacy for their whole family. Thus, exposing Lilibet to the UK press might repeat history again.

One sign that they did not fight was when they shared a sweet hug on stage at the Global Citizen Live concert. With that said, it is safe to say that Prince Harry and Meghan are not divorcing at all.

READ MORE: Ellen Pompeo Warns Ben Affleck NOT To Marry Jennifer Lopez Because of Alarming Reason -- History Repeats Itself?