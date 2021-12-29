Prince Andrew tried to clean his name again and free himself from the civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre.

Instead of becoming a big help to Queen Elizabeth II amid the royal family's crises, Prince Andrew became a headache after being embroiled in a shocking civil lawsuit filed by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. The woman filed the case in a New York-based federal court earlier this year to seek unspecified damages.

Months after the lawsuit was first publicized, Prince Andrew made his second attempt to make the court dismiss the case by filing a new motion this month.

CNN reported that the attorneys for Prince Andrew said on Tuesday that the US court handling the case does not have jurisdiction over it.

"Ms. Giuffre alleges she is a citizen of the State of Colorado, the evidence demonstrates that she is actually domiciled in Australia, where she has lived for all but two of the past nineteen years," the motion filed by the duke's legal team said.

The lawyers, led by US-based Andrew Brettler, said that they recently discovered evidence that could dismiss her claim that she is a resident of Colorado. Instead, she reportedly lives in Perth, Australia, with her husband and three children. She has also lived in the country for the past 19 years.



With that, the New York court does not have jurisdiction over the case. Thus, her complaint is invalid.

The Telegraph confirmed that the federal court's policies do not allow both parties to be foreign citizens. With the recent development, Prince Andrew's lawyers asked Judge Lewis Kaplan to postpone the proceedings as they investigate Giuffre's residency status.

Prince Andrew Tried Washing Hands Before

It was not the first time Prince Andrew tried clearing his name from the case.

Earlier this month, they forwarded a memo to the Southern District of New York where they claimed that Giuffre filed the lawsuit based on evidence that "is not a reasonable mechanism" to be used under the New York Child Victims Act.

This allows accusers to sue the potential suspects beyond the statute of limitations. For Giuffre's part, she filed the lawsuit days before the act expired in August.

Judge Kaplan will hear arguments on the first motion on January 4.

