After assisting Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing adolescent girls, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five of the six charges.

The conviction came after a month-long trial that contained gruesome allegations of sexual exploitation of children related by four women who were assaulted as adolescents at the disgraced financier's mansions in New Mexico, New York, and Florida in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Jurors are said to have debated for five days before convicting the British socialite on all five charges.

Maxwell is certain to serve at least 40 years in jail, a result long sought by women who fought Epstein's madam in civil court for her part in recruiting and grooming adolescent females.

She allegedly participated in the sexual abuse as well.

As the verdict was announced, Maxwell was said to have remained silent beneath her black mask.

She was said to have stood with her hands folded as the jurors entered the courtroom and gazed at her siblings as she was carried out.

On Thursday morning, Maxwell's family issued a message on Twitter, expressing their disappointment with the procedure but stating that they had already begun the appeal process.

"We believe firmly in our sister's innocence - we are very disappointed with the verdict. We have already started the appeal tonight and we believe that she will ultimately be vindicated."

Meanwhile, a statement from the US attorney's office described Ghislaine Maxwell's crime as "one of the worst imaginable."

Damian Williams said, "The road to justice has been far too long but today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls - now grown women - who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom."

Could Ghislaine Maxwell Escape Jail Time Or Negotiate A Reduced Sentence?

According to the Daily Mail, she might now start naming individuals in order to receive a reduced sentence.

Matthew Barhoma, a criminal appeals attorney, also told Insider that releasing the identities of everyone involved in the case might result in a reduced punishment for her.

It's unknown who the other guys are, but Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom is a well-known figure who is connected to Epstein and is accused of doing the unspeakable to one of the victims.

He is also involved in a legal battle with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims.

