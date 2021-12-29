Is a new Hollywood A-lister joining the Church of Scientology?

Alec Baldwin has been in a terrible situation since the incident on the set of "Rust."

He was the one who unintentionally killed cameraman Halyna Hutchins during a scene dress rehearsal.

Alec has cooperated with the authorities and even given a few interviews in order to clear his name, but opinions on who is to blame are mixed.

Alec Baldwin isn't doing well as a result of what transpired.

This is why Tom Cruise is said to be assisting him, especially because he is familiar with film set disasters.

The "Mission Impossible" star is said to be teaching the "Boss Baby" actor how to handle weapons better and assisting him in figuring out how to get out of his present predicament.

According to a source who spoke to the National Enquirer, Tom Cruise is also attempting to compensate Alec for his support during all of the criticism he had after embracing Scientology, therefore it is now considered a win for them both.

"Among Tom's film colleagues, Alec stands out because he put himself out there and articulately supported Tom's Scientology engagement."

"That's a pretty huge deal because people know Alec is speaking from the heart on the topic," they continued. He just believes it is un-American to insult someone for their religious beliefs."

Alec and Tom are excellent friends, so it's not surprise that they're watching out for one other, according to the source.

"Alec's door to Scientology is always open, and no one would be shocked if he gave it a go."

"Alec is not an adversary of the church or its adherents," they said, "and as a result, he and Tom will be lifelong friends."

Is Alec Baldwin Joining The Church of Scientology?

Although Alec Baldwin and Tom Cruise are terrific friends who have always been there for one other, there is no evidence that Alec will join Scientology or wishes to join the controversial organization.

There's no confirmation that Tom is also assisting Alec in getting out of the situation he's in, as the "Knight and Day" actor has remained silent about Alec's controversy and accident.

As of this writing, the investigation is still ongoing, and the most recent news concerning the "Rust" shooting is that the court wants Alec's phone records.

In the killing of Halyna Hutchins and the unintentional gunshot of director Joel Souza, no one has been prosecuted yet.

