Brian Laundrie is rumored to be alive and well.

An internet sleuth claimed Gabby Petito's fiancé was caught in a photo running in a crazy email.

The email is reported to be part of court documents in Brian Laundrie's estate lawsuit, in which his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, are attempting to recover $20,000 from his bank account.

The anonymous sender said Brian was alive and being supported by a friend and family member in the message, which included fuzzy photos.

The sender, on the other hand, did not blame his parents.

In a copy of the email obtained by The Sun, it said, "Brian Laundrie is still alive."

"A photo of Brian Christopher Laundrie running down from the street caught on CCTV on Dec. 3, 2021 is attached."

It went on to make a warning that, "So, I don't think you should not grant a cremate for Brian Christopher Laundrie, who is the son of Roberta and Christopher Laundrie."

There was no more action taken after they received the email, according to the court record.

When Brian Laundrie was deemed the lone person of interest in the abduction and death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, his remains were discovered in late October following a month-long search.

Petition of Chris and Roberta Laundrie

Brian Laundrie's parents filed a petition to seek access to his inheritance on Dec. 8, asking to be appointed as administrators.

They submitted their son's death certificate, as well as details regarding his financial accounts and assets, according to records.

Despite reportedly spending $1,000 on his fiancée's credit card after her death, Brian Laundrie had $20,000 in his bank account when he died, according to court papers.

Brian Laundrie's parents will have to go through the courts in Florida's complicated but normal procedure because he died without a will.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito Case

Gabby Petito, 22, embarked on a cross-country van trip with her high school boyfriend and fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in July.

Brian came home alone in the van they were riding in in September, and he also fled after hiring a lawyer and refusing to speak to police.

Gabby's mom, Nichole Schmidt, claimed she pleaded with Brian to tell her where her daughter was, but he refused.

Nichole reported her missing on Sept. 11, and Brian Laundrie left from his parents' house three days later.

Gabby Petito's remains was recovered on September 19, and Brian Laundrie's remains and personal things were located on October 20.

