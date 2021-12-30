The Morning Show is more than just an incredible Apple TV+ series. It has also proved an incredibly useful program that, through the fateful and intricate process of creating the well-informed show, uncovered a real sexaul assault scandal.

While doing research for The Morning Show allegations against Good Morning America producer Michael Corn were uncovered.

Back in 2017, The Morning Show writer, Jay Carson, was doing research for the program. He spoke with Kirstyn Crawford, a producer on ABC News, in order to try to develop a scandalous plot line for the show. Crawford, however, alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by her boss two years before.

Carson then took this story to George Stephanopoulos, who brought it to the higher ups. Crawford officially filed a law suit against Michael Corn this past August.

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

The longtime executive sexually assaulted her in 2015 in an Uber while the two were covering the Oscars. The suit also claims Corn created a toxic work environment and that both ABC and Walt Disney Co. failed to investigate her allegations against Corn when they were first brought to the company's attention in 2017.

Corn officially resigned from ABC News back in April of 2021. Prior to the lawsuit in August, Corn was set to take on the role of President at Nexstar's NewsNation. After the suit was filed, however, Simone Swinkle was chosen to replace him in the role.

We are so glad that The Morning Show was able to help a real case come to light - and may it be the gift that keeps on giving in that respect.