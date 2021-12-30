Like any couple, the royals Prince William and Kate Middleton also went through their ups and downs during a relationship. Even a royal helped them out to get back together.

Reports say that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "split up a couple of times" before marriage. It was 2004 when the couple first broke up, and it was even described as "brief." The Prince called it quits once again three years later, which lasted for more than a month.

Meanwhile, a royal author claimed that the Duke had received a helping hand from his family regarding relationships. And to name the royal, Prince Harry saved the couple.

The Royal Family Talk About Relationships

Soon after the said brief break up of Prince William and Middleton, the Duke of Sussex went for a short talk with his brother as soon as he found out.

Based on the "Kate Middleton: Biography" documentary, royal expert Christopher Anderson revealed that the brothers' father, Prince Charles, may just have contributed to their split, per Daily Star. Back in April 2007, according to the royal reporter, the father and son talk surrounding his love life had led the Prince of Wales to suggest breaking up with his girlfriend.

As Andersen said, "William went to his father and said, 'Look, I'm 25, I'm too young to get married. I just don't want to commit at this point.'"

"Charles, who was by then very fond of Kate, said 'It would be unfair to the young lady. You cannot string her along anymore, so you should just break it off," he added.

Lovely Brother to The Rescue

In contrast to his father's advice, Prince William listened to his brother Prince Harry, who was said to be shocked by their breakup. The younger Prince managed to clarify that he didn't care about what their father thought and just advised William to "go back" to her.

The royal expert admitted, "Harry was the one who went to William during his six-week breakup with Kate Middleton and said, 'What are you doing? Are you crazy? Go back.'"

"And he did. It took 10 years, but Kate landed her Prince and they are a great match," he concluded. The Duke and Duchess have been happily living their lives ever since they married on April 29, 2011, having three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

