Reports were saying that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle could likely reunite in person with Queen Elizabeth for a reunion with the rest of the Royal Family.

It is known that the Duke of Sussex has not met the monarch ever since Prince Philip's passing in April, as it was believed he never got a chance to meet her during his short visit to the UK back in July. And ever since the Sussexes decided to leave their royal duties and move to the United States in March 2020, Meghan Markle has not set foot back in the country.

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believed a perfect occasion would reunite the two sides of the Royal Family by 2022.

The Royal Reunion

Fitzwilliams recently claimed that thanksgiving in memory of Prince Philip would be a good reason for their return.

He told GB News via Express, "The Sussexes have been making their own life. They see it as finding freedom abroad. In the next year, I would suggest, obviously, the thanksgiving service for the Duke is an opportunity for reconciliation."

The royal expert has also spoken about the Duke's upcoming memoir regarding his life in the family. "Also, Harry might like to look again at the deadline because there isn't an official one, he could change it if he wished, for his autobiography," he added. The Duke of Sussex was said to be releasing his official memoir in 2022.

"That would not be helpful, it would be very difficult because you know that's going to come out. It's very difficult to know what you say to someone who's writing it."

Is The Thanksgiving Coming?

It has been highly reported that Her Majesty will be celebrating her 70th year on the throne and the rest of the Royal Family, marking her Platinum Jubilee. Alongside her celebration next year, a statement from Buckingham Palace was also released mentioning the said thanksgiving expected to be held in spring.

It read, "The Queen has agreed that a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh will take place in the spring of 2022 at Westminster Abbey."



The event would also allow the Duke's extended family and friends to pay tribute to his life, as only a few came to the funeral due to COVID restrictions during that time.

