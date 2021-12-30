It's a brand new year! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are excited for a fresh start after experiencing both ups and downs in 2021. Despite the couple not spending the holidays with Queen Elizabeth II as they have their plans, they won't forget Her Majesty this 2022; how will they make the most of the new year?

According to sources who spoke to Us Weekly Magazine, Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking forward to "starting fresh in the New Year."

The public will see more growth and transition of "responsibility" from the couple as they are reportedly planning to explore more charity work.

Aside from being generous to their foundation, royal fans could also expect them in future events as they are planning to make more appearances throughout 2022.

The couple was not able to join the Queen during the holidays, but they didn't cut her off from their plans as they are "heavily involved in the Platinum Jubilee," which will celebrate Her Majesty's 70th year as a monarch.

Moreover, a "royal tour" is said to be in the works, but the Palace has not publicly confirmed the dates and places that they would visit.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022

In the first week of June, the Queen will be celebrating her 70th year as a Queen, making her the longest-reigning monarch in history.

Per the Royal Family's website, the four-day event will have numerous festivities like a parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's birthday.

Over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians will join the once-in-a-lifetime event, usually taking place on the second Saturday of June.

There will also be the platinum jubilee beacons where the British public and members of the royal family celebrate the long tradition of the significant occasion.

Before the first week of June, members of the firm will travel to several parts of the United Kingdom to participate in engagements to mark the historic occasion.

Beacons will also be lit in several capital cities of countries under the Commonwealth to commemorate the Queen.

Some of the biggest entertainment stars will also gather for one of the most significant concerts of all time titled "Platinum Party at the Palace."

At the time of this writing, Buckingham Palace has not publicly confirmed whether there will be changes in the said dates or events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the Omicron variant.

