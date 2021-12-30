It seems like things are heating up again between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud as the former called out his co-star, saying his Instagram post was an example of "manipulation"; are they feuding again?

Speaking to CNN, the former wrestler said he was shocked to see Diesel taking to Instagram in November to post a photo of them with the caption seemingly trying to bring him back to the "Fast & Furious" film franchise and reprise his role as Luke Hobbs.

In the lengthy post, the actor wrote, "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come." (check out the post below)

Elsewhere in the caption, Diesel said The Rock "must show up" to the final installment of the movie, and he should not leave the franchise "idle" because his role is essential.

"Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny," he concluded."

More recently, Johnson gave his insight about the post, saying he and his co-star discussed the possibility of him coming back in June. He vehemently told him "directly and privately" that he would not be reprising his role in the movie.

The "Jumanji: The Next Level" actor said he was "firm yet cordial" with the words he used in their conversation. He also clarified to Diesel that the franchise will always have his support, but "there was no chance" he would return.

Aside from Diesel, Johnson also spoke to the business associates of Universal Pictures, saying they understood his concern and were supportive of him leaving.

The "Jungle Cruise" star said his co-star's social media move was "an example of his manipulation," and he never liked the thought of bringing up his children to the conversation, as well as Paul Walker's death.

After their talk, he thought he made himself clear to Diesel, but he later brought it publicly, which "muddied the waters."

The actor concluded his statement by saying, "I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter." (via Daily Mail UK)

Not the First Rift Between Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel

The feud between the two actors started on Instagram in 2016 after The Rock shared a caption about people who "conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals."

Earlier this year, Diesel also had something to say about his co-actor, explaining that he could give "tough love" while working with Johnson, not "Felliniesque." Still, he would do anything to get their performances in anything that he produces.

Responding to the issue, Johnson spoke to Vanity Fair Magazine, saying he wouldn't dignify any of Diesel's words with an answer.

