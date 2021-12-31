John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been through a lot of drama and scandals throughout 2021, and one report suggests that the singer has had enough of all the controversies surrounding his wife, making him think of divorce; could this be true?

According to a report published by Women's Day, the "All of Me" hitmaker is ready to hide from his wife and file for divorce because she was embarrassing him.

His decision comes after Teigen's previous bullying tweets about Courtney Stodden resurfaced around the internet and other controversies she faced over the past few months, like the "tone-deaf" squid game lavish party and many more.

An insider spoke to the outlet saying the cookbook author is "not the woman he fell in love with and married."

Legend is reportedly disappointed at his wife, and their friends are already talking about them cutting off ties soon.

"Friends are already whispering that this could be the end of their fairytale marriage," the source added.

The Truth Behind John Legend, Chrissy Teigen's Marital Woes

Although Teigen was held accountable for her actions and faced the consequences of her past, Suggest debunked the claims by saying Legend stood by her every step of the way.

Many publications have predicted that the two may be heading for divorce, but the couple remained stable and even went on vacation together.

Per ET Online, the couple went to a lavish getaway in Capri, Italy, and they consider it as Teigen's first trip as a sober person.

Teigen thanked everyone who made the trip possible by writing, "But really thanks for making me feel so pretty and helping me along in my quest to have my first sober Italian getaway."

In addition, Legend and his family posed for a snap earlier this month to celebrate the "Lip Sync Battle" host's birthday.

He wrote in the caption, "My everything. Happy birthday Mommy."

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend's Relationship

The power couple, which remains strong based on their social media posts, first met on the set of Legend's music video for "Stereo," where Teigen was one of the talents.

They didn't reconcile for a while until they started dating years later. The two got married in Lake Como, Italy, in 2013.

They share two children together named Luna Simone and Miles Theodore.

