Over the past decade, RuPaul has crowned more than a dozen drag queens who earned the title of America's next drag superstar; that's why many drag race fans have been asking for an "All Winners" season. Recently, creators from YouTube and Reddit have posted possible spoilers; will "All Stars 7" be a superstar season?

WARNING: POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD

According to a Drag Race-centered YouTube channel called Bucy, which based their information on Reddit leaks, there will be eight competitors for the long-awaited star-studded season.

The show's format will be far different from any other All-Star season as the queens who won the challenge won't be performing against a lipsync assassin anymore.

In addition, the season will be exciting as no one will be eliminated. The contestants will reportedly fight to get "stars," which will determine their success throughout the episodes.

Two queens will perform in a lipsync battle every episode, and the winner will have the power to "block" other contestants from getting a "star" the following week.

Who will be Competing For the Crown?

In another video, the YouTube channel revealed the possible contestants who would compete for the season, which is yet to be titled.

Many fans have been speculating that RuPaul would name the season "RuPaul's Drag Race Superstars," but no one has confirmed it yet.

Among the rumored contestants is Shea Coulee, the winner of All-Stars season 5. The Chicago-based performer is known for her high-energy lipsync performances. Shea first competed in season 9 but wasn't able to snatch the trophy after being sent home by winner Sasha Velour.

Jaida Essence Hall is also rumored to compete. Known for her pageant-like fashion and quirky humor, the drag queen won the 12th regular season of the show.

Yvie Oddly, who's also believed to compete in the upcoming season, broke all the rules of drag when she presented herself in "odd" and unconventional looks every week, which made her the best among the contestants of season 11.

In All-Stars 4, fans witnessed the first-ever double crowning of the show when Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change won the season. The two are rumored to be contestants, but it is still unknown whether they'll compete as one or not.

Other rumored contestants are Jinx Monsoon from season 5, Raja from season 3, and The Vivienne from Drag Race UK season 1.

DISCLAIMER: All the information mentioned above are based on Reddit spoilers, neither RuPaul nor the World of Wonder Productions have confirmed whether there will be an "All Winners" season or not.

