As the world mourns the unexpected passing of Betty White, a new report has emerged that her final years were marred with the fact that she was not living where she truly wanted to reside in.

The New York Post reports that Betty White spent her final years in a home she didn't really want to be in.

White, who died early on Friday morning, was the owner of a West Los Angeles mansion with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. She was living there when she passed away at New Year's Eve.

However, if the pioneering actress had had it her way, she would still be living in the marital house she constructed with her late husband Allen Ludden in 1978.

She never wanted to leave her home in Carmel, but was forced to for at-home care," a source told The Post. "Los Angeles was more accessible."

"If she had it her way, Betty would've lived and died in that home [in Carmel]. It's the home she shared with her husband, it's where she felt more comfortable."

In 1981, after a long battle with stomach cancer, she lost her third and final husband, Ludden.

Betty White Dead: Cause of Death Blindsiding

In an interview with the New York Post, LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez said "Foul play was not suspected," but police were dispatched to the house of the 99-year-old comedy legend on Friday morning for "a natural death inquiry." On Jan. 17, White would have celebrated her 100th birthday.

The actress of "The Golden Girls," originally from the suburbs of Chicago, relocated to California as a child and grew up in the city.

it was in the City of Angels that her narrative came to a close.

Were is Brentwood?

Brentwood, an upscale part of Los Angeles, is the site of her final residence. Even though the house is in the middle of thick hedges on North Carmelina Avenue, it looks to be a popular tourist destination.

Her Ribera Road home in Carmel, California, has a stunning view of the ocean, as well. The seaside property included two bedrooms and five bathrooms and was about 3,600 square feet in size.

According to property records, White and her husband acquired the parcel of land on which to build their dream home for about $170,000 at the time.

A tour of White's Carmel mansion was given to fans in 2017.

Wherever she lived though, she was always surrounded by stuffed animals.

She loved them as much as real animals. This was mentioned in her book "If You Ask Me," published in 2011.

"You won't be surprised to learn that I love stuffed animals," she wrote. "Both at my home in Los Angeles and at my house in Carmel there is a special room devoted to them, filled to capacity. I especially love the exotic ones - there is an anteater, a rhinoceros, a beluga whale, an armadillo, a bear - not a Teddy, a grizzly - the list goes on."

