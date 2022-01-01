Travis Scott is not having the best year yet due to the effects of his Astroworld Festival tragedy in his music and business careers.

Until now, the authorities are yet to file a lawsuit against the people responsible for what happened to the concertgoers who died and got hurt during the concert. As the new year officially started, internet users shared their new year's resolution to others as they wait for the investigation result.

On Twitter, users sent well wishes to everyone during New Year and included Scott in their messages.

One said, "I hope everyone is having a great holiday season and that you have a healthy and fulfilling New Year. And that you get to spend your valuable time with people you love and respect. And that you avoid Travis Scott concerts."

"I hope everyone has an amazing New Year! (Except for Jake Gyllenhaal, Brandon Blackstock, Travis Scott, Shane Dawson, Ellen DeGeneres, Sharon Osborne, the person who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker, David Dobrik, Morgan Wallen, Sia, JK Rowling, and everyone against Britney Spears)," another added.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users called him out for having the audacity to celebrate the new year despite what happened.

"TRAVIS SCOTT POSTING ON INSTAGRAM ACTING LIKE NOTHING HAPPENED?! I AM OUTRAGED ! JUST BECAUSE ITS A NEW YEAR THAT DOESN'T EXCUSE THE COUNTLESS DEATHS ATTACHED TO YOUR NAME YOU MONSTER!!" one wrote.

The Latest on Travis Scott, Astroworld Investigation

The public's rage during the new year came after the congressional panel confirmed they are launching a bipartisan probe to look into what happened before and after the fatal festival in Houston.

In a letter the congress sent to Live Nation's CEO Michael Rapino, the committee said they would investigate the events that led to the tragedy.

"Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival," the members wrote.

Meanwhile, Live Nation has since responded to the letter and pledged to cooperate with the committee, telling CNBC that they engage in detailed security planning with the help of other professionals.

It also took its time to send their sympathies to the bereaved family of Scott's Astroworld tragedy.

Ten people died during the event due to suffocation. Hundreds also suffered from injuries.

