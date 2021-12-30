Ryan Seacrest broke his silence after slurring his speech while appearing in a live show.

Seacrest's supporters were left shocked when he had a health scare during the "American Idol" live finale. It even caused speculations that he had suffered a stroke and was only a few steps away from his grave.

Shortly after the broadcast, his representative told PEOPLE that he did not suffer a stroke.

And this year, he came back stronger that he reflected on his health issues in a new interview.

He told The Wall Street Journal earlier this month that he knew he needed to slow down after the event occurred. The media personality added that it was caused by burn-out, refusing to further explain what happened.

"You want to say yes. When I say no to something, I feel guilt in terms of an obligation. But I definitely knew that I needed to slow down... I just had burnt myself out. I was absolutely beat and fatigued and just wasn't letting myself accept that. Now I do," he said.



Seacrest added that he was beaten and fatigued at that time, and he refused to accept that fact at that time. But currently, the producer reportedly realized that it was truly the root cause of the health scare.

For what it's worth, Seacrest has been working for five hours for five days a week. He also has to attend "American Idol," "American Top 40," "Live!" and other production works in between.

Ryan Seacrest's Health Affected Personal Life

Aside from her live scare, his health also affected his relationship. In fact, he blames his work schedule for his breakup with Shayna Taylor.

"I think throughout the most intense times in my life, when I made work a priority, I probably didn't sit back, listen and prioritize a relationship as much as I should have," he went on.

After what happened, he started scaling things back a little and focusing on his kids even more.

Following "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" stint, he also announced that his schedule had slightly changed. In the past months, he has been planting olive trees and taking cooking classes.

Still, his career remains full-packed as he signed a new contract with iHeartRadio.

Fortunately, the incident reportedly helped him finally understand the importance of a work-life balance.

